Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday made the headlines after he hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi moment after he ended his speech in the parliament. He certainly brought back the memories of Rajkumar Hirani’s Munnabhai MBBS as he took on his rival party with Gandhigiri. Everybody who was present in the parliament was amazed at Rahul’s move and it certainly gained a lot of attention over the social media too. Here we have compiled a series of photos that show how Rahul Gandhi made a masterstroke move with his gesture that has stunned the entire country.

After reacting on the Opposition’s never-ending jibes at him, that claims that he is ‘Pappu’, Rahul Gandhi said that besides such remarks he has love for all people in his heart. After saying this, he went to PM Modi and asked him to stand him. When Modi denied his request with a strange look, he went forward and hugged him. He was about to go back to his seat when Modi asked him to come back and shook hands with him.

Soon after his warm gesture, Rahul was seen winking at one of his party leaders. Right after the moment, the memes featuring Rahul and PM Modi started doing the rounds over the social media. From comparing him winking to social media sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, Rahul Gandhi has become a leading face for some of the hilarious meme.

So he accepted he is pappu, wat was this 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7YCI8uTWYr — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) July 20, 2018

Coming to the no-confidence motion, while Shiv Sena boycotted from the voting and debate over the motion, the TDP also staged a walkout from the parliament.

