Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday stole the show in the parliament after he hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi just after finishing his speech. His move has not only stunned PM Modi but stunned the entire country too. For the first time, the parliament witnessed something like this in its history. Here is how Twitterati reacted to the warm gesture of Rahul Gandhi.

After accepting the fact that ‘Yes, he is a Pappu’, Congress president Rahul Gandhi did something out-of-the-box that became the highlight of the ongoing parliament session. Soon after ending his speech, which was basically a series of scathing attacks on the ruling BJP, he went to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him. Like Pm Modi, the entire country was also stunned watching Rahul Gandhi’s out of the way move. The warm gesture did not end here, PM Modi called him back and shook hand with his political rival.

A few minutes after the entire act of love and respect for PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi was seen winking in the parliament. As soon as the Parliament witnessed something like this for the first time in the history of parliament debates, Twitterati went into a frenzy as the hashtags #Pappu and #RahulGandhi started trending on the social media.

Former Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav also took to his Twitter handle and praised political ally Rahul Gandhi on his move. He congratulated the party for highlighting the lies of the ruling government in the parliament.

Oh that wink my friend! Hit them hard where it hurts..Congratulations for unearthing their mines of lies & a fantastic speech @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/lMlBFoYGwv — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 20, 2018

Marvel: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history Rahul Gandhi: Hold my chai pic.twitter.com/ASCK1jR4qe — ScoopWhoop (@ScoopWhoop) July 20, 2018

That hug by @RahulGandhi to the PM says all about Rahul gandhi ji what kind of person he is — Shivam Singhania (@shivamlyf) July 20, 2018

Rahul Gandhi ended his speech by hugging the PM @narendramodi inside the Indian Parliament. Unprecedented drama by Congress President Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/aihR0cGP85 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 20, 2018

Modi ji after making eye contact with RahuL Gandhi #noconfidencemotion pic.twitter.com/oL78QExNws — Rohit Ford (@Next_Abraham) July 20, 2018

#NoTrustVote:

Result jo bhi ho, Pappu lagta hai pass ho gaya — Jhappi ki kasam@narendramodi @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/HYVtYFYdTs — Rajesh Mahapatra (@rajeshmahapatra) July 20, 2018

What an astonishing performance by @RahulGandhi. It was a game-changing speech, tearing apart the Govt ’s claims & ending with that unscripted hug that has literally taken the BJP’s breath away #BhukampAaGaya — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2018

Coming to the no-confidence motion, while Shiv Sena boycotted from the voting and debate over the motion, the TDP also staged a walkout from the parliament. On the other hand, the AIADMK said that it won’t support the opposition move to stand against the ruling BJP.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More