After accepting the fact that ‘Yes, he is a Pappu’, Congress president Rahul Gandhi did something out-of-the-box that became the highlight of the ongoing parliament session. Soon after ending his speech, which was basically a series of scathing attacks on the ruling BJP, he went to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him. Like Pm Modi, the entire country was also stunned watching Rahul Gandhi’s out of the way move. The warm gesture did not end here, PM Modi called him back and shook hand with his political rival. 

A few minutes after the entire act of love and respect for PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi was seen winking in the parliament. As soon as the Parliament witnessed something like this for the first time in the history of parliament debates, Twitterati went into a frenzy as the hashtags #Pappu and #RahulGandhi started trending on the social media. 

Former Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav also took to his Twitter handle and praised political ally Rahul Gandhi on his move. He congratulated the party for highlighting the lies of the ruling government in the parliament.  

 

 

 

 

 

Coming to the no-confidence motion, while Shiv Sena boycotted from the voting and debate over the motion, the TDP also staged a walkout from the parliament. On the other hand, the AIADMK said that it won’t support the opposition move to stand against the ruling BJP. 

 

