Rahul Gandhi in Andhra Pradesh: Congress president promises special status to state: Congress president said that it is not only a commitment made by Congress and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, but it's also a commitment made by the country to Andhra Pradesh.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme will bring revolution like other schemes delivered by Congress like MGNREGA, White revolution and Green revolution. Rahul Gandhi was addressing to party workers in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada. Rahul Gandhi said that he is not PM Narendra Modi, he does not lie. He said that he will not give Rs 15 Lakh like the government of India cannot give you Rs 15 Lakh in a bank account but govt of India can give Rs 72,000 a year to the poorest people in India.

Congress president said that it is not only a commitment made by Congress and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, but it’s also a commitment made by the country to Andhra Pradesh. It’s their commitment that they will give special status to Andhra Pradesh the moment they come to power in centre. He said that the moment his party comes to power, the long pending demand will be fulfilled.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Wayanad, Kerala as his second Lok Sabha seat. The party has already announced his candidature from its bastion Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The announcement was made by senior Congress leader AK Antony.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: I & Congress party will deliver the NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme like we delivered MGNREGA, White Revolution & Green Revolution. https://t.co/tFXz2x9FWr — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

Wayanad is termed as the Congress bastion and the party has assured the central leadership that all that the Congress president needs to do is file his nominations and that the party would ensure his victory.

Congress Pres Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada: Rs 72,000 a year….I'm not Mr Modi, I don't lie. He said he'll give you Rs 15 Lakh, that was a lie…Govt of India cannot give you Rs 15 Lakh in a bank account but Govt of India can give Rs 72,000 a year to the poorest people in India. pic.twitter.com/g2X6dhrSIS — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he should have picked a seat from where the BJP was contesting.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Dharma Jana Sangam (BDJS) who is an ally of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerela has said that if Rahul Gandhi contests from Wayanad, it will vacate the seat for the BJP. The seat has been given to BDJS as a part of seat sharing deal between two parties.

The election to 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More