Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that distressed farmers have had enough of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it was the key reason that the Congress was voted to power in three Hindi heartland states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. While addressing a farmer’s rally in Jaipur, the Congress president also asserted that if his party is chosen in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, then he will waive farms loans in every state.

The Congress leader, however, conceded that waiving farm loans is just a small step to address the enormous and rampant farmers’ distress across the country. He added that there is a dire need to bring a green revolution in order to revamp agricultural issues.

Rahul Gandhi then shifted focus to PM Modi and lambasted him for not confronting him in a debate on the Rafale deal. He said that the “chowkidaar” could not stand in Lok Sabha for a single minute during the heated debate on Rafale issue in Parliament.

Talking about Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who participated in the debate, the Congress president slammed her for failing to reply to the questions posed by him to her. He continued saying that since many of his questions were left unanswered by the Defence Minister herself, there should be a JPC probe done in the Rafale deal.

