Addressing a rally in Kanker, Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he’s fighting against corruption, but when he comes to Chhattisgarh he doesn’t tell you that Chief Minister Raman Singh is corrupt. People’s Rs 5,000 crore disappeared in chit-fund scam, 310 FIRs were registered but no action was taken against the fraudsters because the CM was involved in it, he said. Mentioning about the PDS Scam and the alleged mention of ‘CM Madam’ and ‘Dr Sahab’ in a diary, Rahul said he asked Raman Singh who is this CM Madam and Dr Sahab whose names had been found in the diary in connection with the scam but the CM didn’t answer. The Congress leader questioned if the CM doesn’t want to answer that then he should explain to the people of Chhattisgarh why is no action taken against his son, whose name appeared in Panama papers. In Pakistan the PM is jailed because his name appeared in Panama papers, he added.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi met several stakeholder groups in Chhattisgarh, including Satnami Samaj, NGOs, civil society members and party workers during his two-day tour of Chhattisgarh on Saturday (November 10, 2018). Rahul Gandhi also visited a Gurudwara in Rajnandgaon today and offered prayers and paid floral tribute to Minimata in Rajnandgaon as part of his election campaign in the Maoist-hit state. Rajnandgaon is the constituency of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh.

The Congress released its manifesto for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath and party’s campaign chief and star face Jyotiraditya Scindia said the party will reduce the electricity bill of farmers by 50 percent, reduce diesel and petrol prices and open ‘Gaushalas’ in every Gram Panchayat among other things mentioned in our election manifesto.

The term of the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly expires on January 5, 2019. The Assembly elections in the state will be held in two phases. The first phase for 12 seats in South Chattisgarh is scheduled to be held on November 12 while the second phase for 78 seats of North Chattisgarh will be held on November 20, 2018. The results for the Assembly election will be declared on December 11, 2018.

