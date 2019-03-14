Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: Rahul Gandhi will visit the families of late Kripesh and Sarathlal in Kasargod today. He will travel by car to Periya Kalyot and pay a visit to the families of Congress activists Kripesh and Sharathlal who were murdered on February 17 to express his sympathies.

Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: Addressing fishermen at “Fishermen’s Parliament” in Thrissur on Thursday, Cpngress President Rahul Gandhi said he will establish a dedicated ministry for fishermen in Delhi to honour them and hear their issues. Rahul said he wants to give the fishermen their own amplifier (ministry), so that whenever they want to say something, their voice is immediately heard in Delhi and this amplifier will solve their problems.

The Congress president said his party has decided to take a big decision on Guaranteed Minimum Income if voted to power in 2019. With the introduction of the scheme, anybody who earns less than minimum income line will be given money by the government of India as part of financial assistance package, he said.

The Congress chief today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on failing to designate Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist after China blocked a United Nations Security Council resolution to this effect for the fourth time. Rahul said Modi was weak and scared of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Congress chief said the prime minister has not spoken a single word against China for blocking India’s move against Azhar at the UNSC.

Earlier, he had accused the BJP of letting Azhar off the hook. At 4.15 pm, he will address a public meeting at Kozhikode.

