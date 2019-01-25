Rahul Gandhi in Odisha LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state is crucial for uniting the party cadre in the state where senior Congress leaders Srikant Jena and Krushna Chandra Sagaria were sacked from the party while Odisha Congress working president Naba Kishore Das tendered his resignation.

Rahul Gandhi in Odisha LIVE updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bhubaneswar, capital city Odisha, to launch Congress’s poll campaign in the coastal state on Friday. Rahul is taking part in ‘The Odisha Dialogue’ in Bhubaneswar now. He will address a rally dubbed as ‘Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh’ at the Tamando Mini Stadium on the outskirts of the city at around 2:30 pm today. The Congress scion’s visit to Odisha holds is important as the state is undergoing Assembly polls along with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Odisha is crucial for uniting the party cadre in the state where senior Congress leaders Srikant Jena and Krushna Chandra Sagaria were sacked from the party while state Congress working president Naba Kishore Das tendered his resignation.

Newly appointed Odisha Congress Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik received Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar airport today. Earlier, Niranjan Patnaik had said the Congress will announce the list of MLA candidates by August 2019. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday constituted screening committees for five states including Odisha.

Jitendra Singh, Odisha in-charge of the Congress party, had earlier confirmed that the Congress chief, who arrived in the city at around 10:30 in the morning, will stay in the city till 5 pm.

