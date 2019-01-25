Rahul Gandhi in Odisha LIVE updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bhubaneswar, capital city Odisha, to launch Congress’s poll campaign in the coastal state on Friday. Rahul is taking part in ‘The Odisha Dialogue’ in Bhubaneswar now. He will address a rally dubbed as ‘Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh’ at the Tamando Mini Stadium on the outskirts of the city at around 2:30 pm today. The Congress scion’s visit to Odisha holds is important as the state is undergoing Assembly polls along with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Odisha is crucial for uniting the party cadre in the state where senior Congress leaders Srikant Jena and Krushna Chandra Sagaria were sacked from the party while state Congress working president Naba Kishore Das tendered his resignation.
Newly appointed Odisha Congress Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik received Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar airport today. Earlier, Niranjan Patnaik had said the Congress will announce the list of MLA candidates by August 2019. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday constituted screening committees for five states including Odisha.
Jitendra Singh, Odisha in-charge of the Congress party, had earlier confirmed that the Congress chief, who arrived in the city at around 10:30 in the morning, will stay in the city till 5 pm.
Rahul Gandhi likely to meet employees of HAL and BSNL
Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet employees of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) during his tour to Odisha, reports said. The Sunabeda unit of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) manufactures Su-30 fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.
People know more about their state than me and I intend to learn from them: Rahul
My model is 'people know more about their state than me and I intend to learn from them'. When we run a state, we listen to the people. That's not how PM Modi or CM Naveen Patnaik think: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul's visit to Odisha crucial for uniting party
Congress to announce list of MLA candidates by August 2019 in Odisha
Many states are facing employment crisis: Rahul Gandhi
At'The Odisha Dialogue' in Bhubaneswar, Rahul Gandhi said many states are facing employment crisis while the Union government claims that it has created employment opportunities in the country. The Modi government has failed to keep its word that it will create 1 crore jobs.