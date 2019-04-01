Rahul Gandhi in Telangana: A random survey commissioned by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with an external agency in 16 Parliamentary constituencies, excluding Hyderabad, shows the TRS is in a comfortable position. The survey also shows the Asaduddin Owaisi-led Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) in a good position in Hyderabad.

Rahul Gandhi in Telangana: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for maintaining a stoic silence over the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal. He was addressing a rally in Telangana’s Zaheerabad. The Congress president questioned if Chandrashekar Rao has questioned the NDA government at the Centre over the irregularities in Rafale deal. Rahul alleged that KCR and his MPs have never said ‘chowkidar chor hai’ because they are secretly helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP.

There is a secret deal between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the BJP and they are hand in glove ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections…the entire country knows only the Congress is fighting against the BJP and Modi, not the TRS.

A random survey commissioned by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with an external agency in 16 Parliamentary constituencies, excluding Hyderabad, shows the TRS is in a comfortable position. The survey also shows the Asaduddin Owaisi-led Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) in a good position in Hyderabad. The survey, which was conducted from March 25 to 30, has shown that 57.45 per cent people favoured the ruling TRS while 28 per cent supported the Congress. Similarly, the BJP managed to bag the support of 11.85 per cent people, Left parties 1.45 per cent and others 1.25 per cent.

Opinions of 1,08 lakh people including 1.08 lakh men and 80,000 plus women were sought during the survey.

