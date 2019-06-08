Rahul Gandhi roadshow in Wayanad: After maintaining stoic silence since over the Congress' debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2019, the Gandhi scion said PM Modi and the current NDA-II government are spreading hatred in the country but the Congress will combat it with love and affection.

Rahul Gandhi roadshow in Wayanad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a roadshow in Kalpetta of Wayanad district in Kerala on Satueday (June 8, 2019). Accompanied by senior Congress leaders of Kerala, Rahul Gandhi arrived in a convoy of 100 vehicles to Kallikavu in Kerala’s Malappuram district. Addressing the voters, the Congress president said even though he belongs to the Congress party, his doors will be open for every single citizen of Wayanad irrespective of their age, place of birth and ideology. Rahul Gandhi, who won from Wayanad with a margin of 431,770 votes, visited his Lok Sabha constituency of Wayanad in Kerala on Friday to thank the people for his victory.

On Friday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government at the Centre. He said PM Modi and the current NDA-II government are spreading hatred in the country but the Congress will combat it with love and affection. The Gandhi scion also said that his party is committed to defending the space of Opposition, defending weak people in this country and defending those who were attacked by PM Modi’s policies.

Kerala: Congress President Rahul Gandhi holds a road show in Kalpetta of Wayanad district. pic.twitter.com/zYiL8frlnc — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2019

Rahul said everybody is fighting the poison of hatred used by Narendra Modi to divide this country. The Congress chief said he is using a strong word but it is true that Modi uses anger and hatred to divide the people of this country and lies to win the election. Gandhi also said that he represents the worst sentiments of this country including anger, hatred, insecurity and lies.

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said the Congress party can’t afford to be in relax state as people are raising their voices and in some states, discipline is flouted. Rahul Gandhi is still the president of the party and he has to reign over the party. Moily said even if Rahul Gandhi wants to leave the presidentship, he has to do it only after the party is properly restructured because he alone can do it and he has that kind of leadership quality. Even if he wants to leave, he has to hand it over to the right person, right hands, Moily added.

M Veerappa Moily, Congress: People are raising their voices, in some states discipline is flouted but party can't afford to be in relax state. Rahul Gandhi is still the president of the party & he has to reign over the party. Indiscipline should be dealt with firm hand. pic.twitter.com/nxWj7YTg5R — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2019

BJP’s Smriti Irani defeated Congress chief Rahul Gandhi by 55,120 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in Amethi which is known as a Gandhi bastion. While Smriti managed to rake in 4,68,514 votes, Rahul could only pick up 4,13,394 votes.

