Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad: The Left Front could have made room for Congress president Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, a Congress-held seat, and not hurt the Left’s Lok Sabha tally. If the CPM says the Congress has hurt the anti-BJP front by fielding Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, why didn’t the Left ally with Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal to add muscle and magic to the anti-BJP coalition?

Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s choice of Wayanad in Kerala as the second Lok Sabha seat to contest elections this year has drawn widespread ridicule, mockery and outright boorishness from the secular intelligentsia, Left supporters and sympathisers, saying the Congress president should not have alienated the strong Left Front in the state in the interests of the larger coalition against the BJP at the Centre.

As the short campaign for 2019’s long election takes off, the Congress, encompassing its wide-ranging ideologies including ultra-soft Hindutva, has only the South to look to. And that too, God’s Own Country. Kerala, in 2014, sent 8 Congress MPs, 5 CPM MPs, 2 MPs each for independents, IUML, and 1 seat each for the RSP, the CPI, and the BJP. In a state which sent 20 MPs to the Lok Sabha, of which 7 were Congress MPs in an election that saw the Congress tally sink to the all-time low of 45, is it not arithmetically clear that Kerala would gain more attention from 10 Janpath? The party had sunk to all-time lows in the other Congress strongholds of Maharashtra (2), Andhra Pradesh (0) and Telangana (2). Given the many stages of Operation Lotus, the coalition with the Janata Dal-Secular could only be trusted so far, therefore, Karnataka was a no-no.

Wayanad, which came into being in 2009 as a Lok Sabha constituency, had elected MI Shahnavas of the Congress to the 15th and 16th Lok Sabha. Therefore, a Congress-held seat. The CPM, which is hurt at Rahul’s Wayanad candidature, has not thought of the same interests it accuses the Congress of betraying. In Kerala, the BJP-RSS has become the talking point following the violence in the northern districts over the last 5 years. But the Congress has been at the receiving end of CPM cadres’ violence for a much longer time in Kerala. The two parties may have had been in alliance in UPA 1 but that came undone with the US civil nuclear deal. And since then an electoral understanding with the Congress has always been treated with suspicion by the Left. In a 2018 India Today article, economist Jayati Ghose says being rigid about the party line had no point when the situation was fluid. She said aligning with the Congress or not reflects the ego battle within the CPM and ignores the ground situation which calls for a larger, wider understanding between non-BJP parties. While the Karats, Prakash and Brinda, have vehemently opposed joining a Congress coalition, general secretary Sitaram Yechury had mooted possible ties but fell silent once the party didn’t support his stance.

Nor does the Left stand a realistic chance of winning seats outside Kerala and West Bengal, okay Begusarai maybe, but barring the chances of Kanhaiya Kumar who would wager a new Rs 50 note on a Left resurgence like in 2004. In Bengal, the wider anti-BJP sentiment would have been better served had the Left aligned with, goodness me, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, but did it? When the Left has its options of turning a bored politburo eye in Bengal, why should the Congress heed it in Kerala, least of all in Wayanad – and note, not any of the CPM strongholds?

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led front’s performance would only strengthen the Congress since DMK president MK Stalin is possibly the only non-Congress leader in the country who has wholeheartedly supported the idea of Rahul as Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Sriperumbudur, the site of the assassination of his father, former PM Rajiv Gandhi, would have sent a stronger message given that both his family, the DMK and the AIADMK have promised the release of convicts in the assassination case. But why risk it against the powerful AIADMK and TTV Dhinakaran lobbies in Tamil Nadu when there is a seat in Kerala?

The Congress hopes for a better showing in other parts of the country by highlighting the Narendra Modi government’s weaknesses on jobs, demonetisation, destruction of institutions and the like. The Kerala stalemate over Wayanad between the Left and the Congress is echoed in Delhi with the almost-done deal between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

There has been no end of wisdom the pundits have for the Congress. In Uttar Pradesh, where the Congress decided to contest all 80 seats after the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party alliance went one up without the Congress but left its party boroughs of Amethi and Rae Bareli uncontested. This, the observers on social media, said was the party playing spoilsport and dividing the anti-BJP vote bank. How that would pan out is to be seen but Congress supporters have maintained that the BSP-SP alliance would alienate upper castes who could en masse shift to the BJP if there was no upper caste candidate, which is where the Congress comes in with its candidates. Vote breakers or not, the aim the Congress has in UP is to prevent upper caste consolidation for the BJP. The 2014 tally the BJP has is due to door-to-door hard campaigning in select or almost all constituencies by RSS workers on a war-footing and the high-tech campaign riding high on upper caste sentiment. This campaign has not seen that kind of ground support, possibly hinting at different situations on the ground especially with regard to jobs and the economy. The wave is on TV and social media though but complacency could hard the BJP bad.

The BJP’s criticism that Rahul Gandhi has fled to Wayanad as a safe seat fearing Union Minister Smriti Irani’s outreach among voters may not wash. As some pointed out, why did PM Modi choose Varanasi and not contest from Gujarat given that the Gujarat model is hailed and praised in seminars and conferences? Obviously, Varanasi because the groundwork in the temple town had been done much earlier and in a better-planned way, and the then Gujarat CM had wanted to showcase his victory from a different state to prove his nation-wide stature.

By the way, a namaskaram would do for Wayanad and not a vanakkam.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More