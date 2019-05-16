Rahul Gandhi exclusive India News-NewsX interview: Rahul Gandhi attacked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the failure of demonetisation and the implementation of the General Service Tax (GST) in the country. In an exclusive interview to India News-NewsX channels, Congress president said the two decisions taken by the BJP-led NDA government stalled the economy of the country. Gandhi said the main purpose of NYAY is to jump-start the country’s economy, which, according to him, was stalled during BJP rule.

Rahul Gandhi exclusive India News-NewsX interview: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the failure of demonetisation and the implementation of the General Service Tax (GST) structure in the country which has led to job loss and stagnancy in industry and the economy.

In an exclusive interview to India News-NewsX channels, Gandhi said the two decisions taken by the BJP-led NDA government stalled the economy of the country in response to a question on the withdrawal of high-value currency notes in November 2016 and the GST imposition across the country in 2017.

The Congress president reiterated that the GST was nothing but Gabbar Singh Tax. Citing a World Bank report, he said the World Bank report had called the GST the second highest tax in the world and one of the most complex ones.

Commenting on his party’s Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) which is the first promise in the Congress manifesto, Rahul Gandhi said the main purpose of NYAY is to jump-start the country’s economy, which, according to him, was stalled during BJP rule. He said this to counter criticism from many quarters that NYAY would be just a sop and would drain the exchequer.

He said 25 crore people will get money in their accounts, which, in turn, will increase the purchasing power of these families. This will increase consumption, resulting in the sale of more products and benefiting the industry.

The lack of jobs currently can be arrested when demand returns and industries expand, thereby employing youth who are currently jobless, he said. In its manifesto, the Congress has promised it would enact a law, allowing for the distribution of Rs 72,000 to 20 per cent of the country’s poorest families.

Gandhi, who is contesting from 2 Lok Sabha seats for the first time, ie Amethi and Wayanad in Kerala, said that there are no options to escape a scheme like NYAY since demonetisation and the haphazard GST implementation have troubled the people of the country. He asserted that India is in dire need of NYAY and the Congress would provide it if it comes to power.

Right from day one, the Congress has challenged the BJP, particularly PM Narendra Modi, for allegedly taking anti-people steps like demonetisation.

The Congress had alsqo dared the saffron party to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2019 on the note ban and the imposition of the indirect tax. During the campaign for the 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had challenged PM Modi to contest the last two phases on demonetisation, GST, women’s security and the failed promises of the saffron party.

