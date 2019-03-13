OpIndia's revelations related to land dealings between Rahul Gandhi and Dassault rejectee arms lobbyist Sanjay Bhandari is important in the current political narrative especially for the BJP because rumours have surfaced time and again that the Congress chief had met Eurofighter officials in Germany. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley too had claimed that the bidding of the medium multi-role combat aircraft during the UPA regime was fixed.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the PM Narendra Modi-led government over the Rafale jet deal at almost every public rally. The recent one has been in Gujarat where the Congress President once again attacked the BJP for alleged corruption in the purchase of French fighter jet Rafale. In response to a report published by OpIndia dated March 11, 2019, the BJP has lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his alleged links to arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, who is also close to Gandhi family son-in-law Robert Vadra, over a land deal.

A close aide of Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra, Sanjay Bhandari was lobbying to become a mediator in the Rafale deal from 2012-2015 but Dassault, the French aviation company that makes Rafale and the Mirage 2000 jets, refused him. Sanjay Bhandari is under the scanner of both the Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate over UPA era deals. Bhandari is being investigated for allegedly receiving monetary favours for petroleum and defence deals during the UPA. In fact, the report also said that a file related to purchase of 126 Rafale jets had gone missing which was allegedly stolen by Bhandari. The details were later passed onto defence contractors by Bhandari.

The OpIndia report says, between May 3, 2017 and May 4, 2017, Rahul Gandhi and HL Pahwa had locked a land deal funded by CC Thampi, who was a close acquaintance of Sanjay Bhandari. The ED had seized a report from HL Pahwa which has details related to the land dealings between him and Gandhi. According to the report, Gandhi had bought 6.5 acres in Hassanpur, Palwal on March 3, 2018 from Pahwa for Rs 26,47,000. The land was bought via a cheque for Rs 24,00,0000 on January 12, 2008, and the remaining Rs 2,47,000 was paid on March 17, 2008.

The ED probe revealed that the stamp duty on the transaction was paid in cash, hence no money was withdrawn through cheque by Pahwa, making it obvious that Gandhi had paid the stamp duty, says the OpIndia report.

The ED investigation revealed that Pahwa easily agreed to sell the land only at Rs 26,47,000 to Rahul Gandhi contradicting the initial deal amount which was Rs 33,22,003. When it comes to land dealings, this wasn’t the only time when Gandhis had purchased land from Pahwa. In 2008, Robert Vadra had also bought nine acres in Hassanpur village from Pahwa.

A similar deal was made by Vadra’s company in Rajasthan’s Bikaner. Both land deals with Vadra’s company are under the ED scanner. In fact, Priyanka Gandhi too had bought land from Pahwa and then sold it back to him. The OpIndia report says Pahwa would pay for the land in several instalments sometimes with zero or negative cash balance to Priyanka.

The ED probe revealed that Pahwa managed to buy even with negative balance as he received funding of Rs 54 crore from CC Thampi.

Earlier, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had claimed that the bidding for the medium multi-role combat aircraft during the UPA regime was fixed. Jaitley had, in fact, suggested a parallel backroom deal with Eurofighter for potential bribes. Among the top contenders for the final round of bidding were Rafale and Eurofighter in 2012, and it was Rafale that was chosen. Another OpIndia claim is that Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, was lobbying for the Eurofighter contract against Rafale. This further deepens speculation on Rahul Gandhi’s alleged link with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More