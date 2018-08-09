Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he doesn't care about Dalits. The Congres president made this remark while speaking at the protest called by Dalit organisations at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Praising Congress, Rahul Gandhi said his party brought in SC/ST Atrocities Act for Dalits.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took part in a protest called by various Dalit organisations over SC/ST Atrocities at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. Speaking at the Dharna, Rahul Gandhi made serious allegations against Narendra Modi and said our PM doesn’t care about Dalits. He further said Congress brought in the SC/ST Atrocities Act and only we will protect it, adding that BJP governments in various states were mistreating Dalits. The chief of the grand old party also raised the issue of Rohit Vemula at the protest.

“If Modi ji had space for Dalits in his heart then the policies for Dalits would have been different. When he was CM he wrote in his book ‘Daliton ko safai karne se anand milta hai’. This is his ideology, ” news agency ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying. Other Opposition leaders, including Sitaram Yechury, were also present at the event.

It comes days after the Lok Sabha passed the SC/ST Amendment Bill to restore the provisions diluted by the Supreme Court. It also comes a day after Dalit outfits deferred their protest after the Lower House of Parliament passed the SC/ST Amendment Bill.

ALSO READ: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election LIVE Updates: NDA’s Harivansh Narayan Singh wins, gets 125 votes

Days ago at the Jantar Mantar, the Congress president along with other opposition leaders like Sharad Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took part in a candlelight protest called by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav against the Nitish Kumar government over the mass rapes reported in Muzaffarpur shelter home.

Appointment of Justice AK Goel, who passed the order on SC/ST Act, as National Green Tribunal (NGT) chief had sparked a fresh anger among the Dalit community. NDA allies – Ramvilas Paswan’s LJP and Ramdas Athawale – had exerted pressure on the Modi government over his removal from the green court.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More