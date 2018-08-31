A war of words broke out between the Congress and BJP over Congress president Rahul Gandhi Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The BJP has called Congress president Chinese Gandhi, saying that the Rahul Gandhi has an obsession for China. Meanwhile, Congress has said that BJP is insulting Hindu beliefs. According to reports, Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit the holy place via Chinese route.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday left Delhi for his 12-day Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, months after he had expressed to visit the holy place. Facing criticism over his pilgrimage from the BJP, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and shared an image of Mount Kailash. He also shared a Sanskrit shloka Asato Ma Sat Gamaya, which roughly translates into a prayer asking to be led from untruth to truth. According to reports, the Congress president is expected to visit the holy place via Chinese route and to cover the 60 kilometres on foot.

A war of words broke out between the BJP and Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of supporting China. Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters, Sambit Patra said that Rahul Gandhi has an obsession for China, adding that why is it that Congress president always wants to get a Chinese perspective on everything but he does not want to have an Indian perspective?

Responding to BJP’s allegations, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that why is the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are so perturbed by Rahul Gandhi’s trip to Kailash Mansarovar? He added that do they not know that Kailash Mansarovar is in the autonomous region of Tibet, China.

The Congress spokesperson further accused the BJP of insulting Hindu beliefs and said the saffron party is creating hurdles in Rahul Gandhi’s pilgrimage. With less than a year left for Lok Sabha elections, both parties are trying to woo the voters through their religious trips.

