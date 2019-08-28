Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Jammu and Kashmir was India's integral matter and Pakistan should not intervene in it. He said he disagreed with the government on many issues but reiterated that Kashmir was an internal matter.

Further, he said he disagreed with the government on many issues but when it came to Jammu and Kashmir neither Pakistan nor any another country had the right to intervene in India’s internal matter. He also slammed Pakistan for instigating violence in the valley and accused it of sponsored terrorism.

Congress Thiruvanthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor agreeing with Rahul said the Indian National Congress opposed the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated but Pakistan should not misread it. He reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India.

I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2019

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the party has noticed reports citing an alleged petition moved by the Pakistani government in United Nations on Jammu and Kashmir, wherein the name of Rahul Gandhi has reportedly been dragged to justify the pack of lies and deliberate misinformation being spread by Pakistan. Let no one in the world be in doubt that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and shall always remain an integral part of India…No amount of diabolical deception by Pakistan shall change this irrevocable truth, he added.

Spot on, Chief! This is what @INCIndia has insisted all along: J&K is an integral part of India; we opposed the manner in which Art.370 was abrogated because the way it was done assaulted our Constitution& democratic values. No reason for Pak to draw any comfort from our stand https://t.co/iI8HZ6sopU — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 28, 2019

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday had made an attempt to visit the state along with other senior leaders but to no avail. He was sent back from Srinagar airport following which he stated that the situation wasn’t normal in valley.

On Monday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed his nation on Kashmir issue and made an appeal to the ‘community’ to stand with Kashmiris. Imran Khan had said he will raise the issue at every international forum, including at the UN General Assembly. Khan’s address to the nation came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France on Monday, rejected any scope for third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir.

Reports said Pakistan has deployed former foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua to get UN to issue a resolution against India on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. Tehmina was a former permanent representative of Pakistan at the UNHRC. The neighbouring nation had gone to the United Nations against abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and complained to the world body that India violates UN resolution on Kashmir but it was rebuffed. In 1963, Pakistan had violated the UN resolution on Kashmir by gifting away 5,180 km of PoK.

