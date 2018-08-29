Congress President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Wayanad district of Kerala on Wednesday. Earlier, on Tuesday, Rahul had visited relief camps at the Christian College and Engineering College at Chengannur town in Kochi to extend solidarity with the flood victims.

While visiting relief camps in the state's Kochi district Rahul dared the Modi government to come clean on the arrests of civil rights activists with more details.

A day after criticising the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the arrest of alleged ‘Maoist sympathisers’ in a multi-city crackdown, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited flood relief camps in Kochi. The Congress scion is on a 2-day visit to Kerala, he was received at Trivandrum airport on Tuesday by Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor.

Expressing his concern on the plight of Kerala flood victims the Gandhi scion said the state needs more assistance from Centre and Congress will do anything for the flood victims.

“The extent of support that the central govt has given should be more. This is owed to the people of Kerala. It is their right. I am sad that central govt has not given as much aid as they should,” Rahul said.

Gandhi, who visited a large number of camps on Tuesday, said he discussed Kerela flood crisis with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the compensation promised should be delivered quickly.

While visiting relief camps in the state’s Kochi district, the Congress leader made it clear that he has come to Kerala to help the flood victims and not to politicise the situation.

“There are two different visions of India, one is a centralised vision & other is decentralised vision. One respects only one ideology, based out of Nagpur & other respects all different ideas, cultures, different people in this country. That fight is on,” he added.

In the aftermath of the arrest of the rights activists, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took to Twitter and wrote “there was place for only one NGO in India and it was the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain”.

Kerala is reeling from floods that left more than 400 dead and millions being displaced. As the water is receding now, more bodies are being recovered and a massive cleanup exercise is underway.

