With less than a few months left for Rajasthan polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday kickstarted his party's campaign for next Assembly elections in the state. Intensifying his attack on the BJP-led NDA government over the Rafale deal, the Congress president said it is the biggest defence scam.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched his party’s campaign for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 with a mega roadshow in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur. According to reports, elections are due in Rajasthan in a few months. However, the state elections commission is yet to announce the poll dates for Rajasthan. The Congress president also addressed the state leaders of the party at Ramlila Maidan, Jaipur. Addressing the rally, Congress president launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP over various issues, including his favourite Rafale deal.

Accusing Narendra Modi of not fulfilling the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Congress president said Prime Minister fooling the common man. Escalating his attack on the NDA-led government over the Rafale deal, the Congress president said it is the biggest defence scam, adding that Rafale contract was taken away from HAL with 70-years experience. He added, “UPA govt had bought an airplane for Rs 540 crore while PM Modi himself gave Rs 1600 crore to the French company for 1 aircraft.”

Attack Narendra Modi government over its last year rule, Congress president said lakhs of jobs opportunities lost since 2014.

