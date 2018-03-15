Congress President Rahul Gandhi once again lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for being complicit in a number of scams and failing to deliver on the promise of an employment generation. Without referring to Pm Modi, Rahul Gandhi took up the issue of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak, the Vyapam scam and the rising rate of unemployment.

The newly elected Congress President Rahul Gandhi once again lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for being complicit in a number of scams and failing to deliver on the promise of an employement generation. Without referring to Pm Modi, Rahul Gandhi took up the issue of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak, the Vyapam scam and the rising rate of unemployment. The Congress president also took it on Twitter and said that they ruining the prospects of the young generation, and asserted if only the rich have a claim on jobs. “They had promised 2 crore jobs every year, as well as filling up of vacancies. The SSC mega scam was happening right under their noses, Saheb should explain why was it covered up,” tweeted Rahul on Thursday, March 15.

The SSc examination had to be canceled on February 17 after malpractices were reported at a Delhi exam center, where paper chits with answers were found in a washroom. All the candidates had protested outside the SSc’s office in Delhi and demanded a CBI investigation int to the matter. After saffron party’s defeat in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the Congress party said that they by-elections proved that people were showing a clear door to the ruling party.

जुमला था हर साल 2 करोड़ रोज़गार

ऊपर से वैकेंसियों पर वार नाक के नीचे होता SSC महाघोटाला

साहेब बताएं इसपर पर्दा क्यों डाला? युवाओं का भविष्य कर रहे तार तार

क्या नौकरियों पर सिर्फ़ पैसे वालों का अधिकार? युवाओं के भविष्य से खेलना बंद करो

व्यापम का राष्ट्रीयकरण करने वालों शर्म करो pic.twitter.com/3fytodRDbd — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 15, 2018

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh by-poll results in 2018: Rahul Gandhi says it’s clear people are angry with BJP

Rahul further went on to say that the outcome depicted that the common man was aggrieved with the Bharatiya Janata Party and would vote for any non-BJP candidate with the potential to win. With Wednesday’s result showed that the BJP’s bastion, Gorakhpur lost to Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj PArty alliance. In Bihar the saffron party suffered a similar setback, in Araria Lok Sabha seat BJP lost to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

ALSO READ: Sukma attack: It reflects deteriorating internal security situation due to flawed policies, says Rahul Gandhi

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App