The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday that Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6. Considered as an important battleground for both national and regional political parties, Tamil Nadu will be seeing a fierce tussle between Congress-DMK and ruling BJP-AIADMK alliance. The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led front by MK Stalin, including the Congress, had won 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu in 2019.

Even before the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the upcoming assembly polls, the Tamil Nadu assembly on Friday passed a bill to provide a 10.5 per cent of special reservation for the Vanniyar community in educational institutions and in the appointment of posts in services under the state. In the battle race for the polls, recently BJP Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya asked people to unitedly defeat MK Stalin’s party. Slamming Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as “anti-Hindu”, Surya said DMK represents a bad ideology that is anti-Hindu.

Rahul Gandhi had kicked off the Congress’ party’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu from the state’s western part of Coimbatore and Tiruppur. The Congress had choose to campaign by itself without its ally in the state, DMK. Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, the AIADMK party is set out to sort out its differences and attempts are being made. ADMK has announced that EPS and OPS were united like Ram-Laxman and added that there were no differences between the party leaders.

In this 3-day trip to poll bound TN, Rahul Gandhi had launched a front foot assault on Modi and the RSS; he had asserted and openly claimed that ‘knickerwalas from Nagpur’ cannot decide the fortunes of the Tamil people.