Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. While tweeting about his press conference held in Hyderabad, Rahul, in the caption, called Modi a 'part-time Prime Minister' advising him to conduct press conferences, who has not faced the press even once after becoming the Prime Minister of India.

Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi fired a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. While tweeting about his press conference held in Hyderabad, Rahul, called Modi a ‘part-time Prime Minister’ advising him to conduct press conferences, taking a dig at PM Modi who is busy campaigning for BJP in the 5 poll-bound states. He further said, now that the campaigning period is over, PM Modi can resume his part-time duties as the Prime Minister.

Launching a scathing attack against the Prime Minister, the Gandhi scion said that since the election campaigning is over, so, PM Modi sparing some time can get back to his part-time job as a prime minister now. He further said that PM Narendra Modi has been instated in the post of the prime minister of India since 1,654 days for now and yet he has not faced the press even once and should see images of some of the press conferences he(Rahul) has conducted (for reference). He also advised the Prime Minister to try and face the press someday as it feels good to answer questions thrown at one.

Rahul was trying to reiterate the fact that PM Modi after joining office has never held a press conference even once. Along with the tweet which directly attacked Modi, he also shared some of the pictures of his own press meet from Hyderabad.

Earlier, while speaking to the press at Hyderabad, the Gandhi scion said that he is certain that the Congress-led alliance will emerge victorious in poll-bound Telangana. While he refused to answer when asked about the CM face in Telangana, he said that Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao seems nervous and insecure. He said that it is too early to decide the probable CM-designate in the state and their main goal is to overthrow KCR.

He alleged that KCR-led TRS government has ruined the state and damaged the very dream on which Telangana was carved out of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. It was during the UPA II government when erstwhile Andhra Pradesh was divided into two states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with Hyderabad as the joint capital for 10 years till Andhra readies a capital for itself. Citing the opinion polls, the RaGa expressed his certainity to win the elections but refused to comment when asked about the number of assembly seats they were expecting.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More