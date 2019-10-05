Reports said former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has left for Bangkok ahead of Maharashtra, Haryana assembly elections 2019 following the rift between party workers and leadership.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday left for Bangkok ahead of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly Elections 2019, said reports. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Twitter while sharing a tweet said this is why Bangkok is trending. Reports said Rahul Gandhi took Vistara’s UK 121 flight to Bangkok from Delhi at around 0825 hrs. The reports have created a panic and rift situation in the party. The development has come ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Rahul Gandhi had faced the same criticism in 2015 when no one had any idea where he disappeared for almost 2 months. At that time, BJP had criticised the Congress a lot and accused Rahul Gandhi for enjoying in Bangkok instead of coming and attending the LokSabha sessions.

The reports say Wayanad MP left for Bangkok following a rift between his and his mother, Sonia Gandhi’s supporters in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Just in case you are wondering why is Bangkok trending… https://t.co/1uhgdvaXqZ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 5, 2019

Earlier today, former Haryana unit chief Ashok Tanwar had resigned following the internal rift and politics. He was named in the Congress’ star campaigner’s list too but he left saying Congress party has exploited and sidelined the young leaders. There were also reports of a quarrel between him and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

On the other side, in Maharashtra, former state party chief Sanjay Nirupam brought a tussle between him and another senior leader Milind Deora to the limelight. While talking to the media, Nirupam said that the Congress party’s central leadership is surrounded by sycophants.

The state Maharashtra and Haryana who have BJP governments would go into the polls on October 21 and the counting of votes would be held on October 24. Maharashtra has 288 assembly seats and the competition would be between in-power BJP-ShivSena alliance and Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), while in Harayana the contest would take place between BJP, Congress, JJP, INLD, AAP and other regional fronts for 90 assembly seats.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App