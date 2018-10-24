Congress links Rafale to CBI infighting: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre asked CBI Director Alok Verma to go on leave just two months before his tenure only because he was collecting evidences of the government's misdeeds on Rafale deal. In a bid to protect Rakesh Asthana and prevent Verma from obtaining the documents the government took the decision in a hurry, he said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government over the transfer of CBI Director Alok Verma before his tenure and linked the Rafale controversy to today’s crackdown on the CBI office in New Delhi. Speaking on the ongoing turf war between CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana, Rahul termed the government’s decision to transfer the senior officers clear violation of the CBI law.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singh said the removal of CBI chief Alok Verma was unconstitutional. He said the government was reeling ‘Rafale phobia’, adding that it was the main reason behind transfers of top CBI officials.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Arun Jaitley defended the government’s decision to send both CBI officials Alok Verma and Alok Verma on leave. Addressing a presser on the matter, he said both agency officials have been sent on leave to maintain the integrity of CBI, adding that it is the top priority of Modi government. His remark comes in the wake of internal war within the premier investigating agency of the country.

The minister refuted allegations by Opposition parties that integrity of CBI has been threatened by the government. Meanwhile, the government has appointed three officers – CBI DG Tarun Gauba, SP Satish Daga and Joint Director V Murugesan – to probe bribery charges against Rakesh Asthana. All officers part of a CBI team that was probing allegations against Rakesh Asthana were transferred.

