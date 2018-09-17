Rahul Gandhi will be taking part in a roadshow and will also address the Congress workers during his day-long visit to the state capital. State unit of Congress has already put out posters and hoardings of the Congress president ahead of his visit.

On Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will kick-start campaigning for his party in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Starting from Bhopal, Rahul Gandhi will be taking part in a roadshow and will also address the Congress workers during his day-long visit to the state capital. State unit of Congress has already put out posters and hoardings of the Congress president ahead of his visit. Rahul Gandhi will be arriving at Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal by aircraft at noon. After reaching the place, Rahul Gandhi will embark on a 15-km-long roadshow from Lalghati Chowk.

As per the Congress spokesperson of MP, Pankaj Chaturvedi said that during his 1-day visit, Gandhi will also take blessings from 11 Hindu priests. As per reports, Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow will conclude at Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd’s Dussehra Maidan. After his road show ends, Rahul Gandhi will interact with the party cadres.

Before boarding his flight back to Delhi, Rahul Gandhi will also brief the Congress workers. The Congress workers from the state have already put out posters describing him as the ‘Shiv Bhakth’. In one of the posters, Rahul Gandhi who recently returned from Mansarovar Yatra can be seen pouring milk over the Shiv Lingam.

Commenting on the security arrangements, Bhopal Inspector General (IG) of Police Jaideep Prasad said that an extra force of 1500 policemen has already been deployed. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP slammed Congress over the new posters and said that he is the same person who had once questioned the existence of Lord Rama.

