Addressing a gathering in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to witness that day when a Chinese man after taking a selfie from his phone notice that it is Made in Chitrakoot. Rahul Gandhi is currently on a 2-day visit to Madhya Pradesh ahead of Assembly Elections scheduled to take place later this year.

Wants to see the day when a Chinese man will be carrying Made in Chitrakoot phone, says Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday began his two-day visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi flagged off his visit by offering prayers in the Kamta Nath Temple in Satna district’s Chitrakoot. Addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to witness that day when a Chinese man after taking a selfie from his phone notice that it is Made in Chitrakoot. Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of installing the tallest statue of Sardar Valla Bhai Patel. He said that though the government is planning to install his statue but it is going to be made in China. He said that manufacturing of products should be boosted at the local level.

The Congress chief was accompanied by senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, Congress state election president

Kamal Nath, state party campaign committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia and Leader of Opposition in MP Assembly Ajay Singh. Further lashing out at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that though the government has okayed the construction of Sardar Patel’s statue but it is the people of China who are being benefitted from it.

Rahul Gandhi hit out at PM Modi and said that it is the Chinese people who are getting the employment from this project as it will be their people who will be involved in the construction. The Congress chief said that if his government will come to power, in five years time, people will notice Made in Madhya Pradesh, Made in Chitrakoot product.

Rahul Gandhi talked about boosting and promoting local manufacturing so that it can benefit the people and generate new employment opportunities.

