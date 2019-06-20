Rahul Gandhi maintains he is stepping down as Congress chief, says not involved in choosing next president: Rahul Gandhi on Thursday made it clear that he won't get involved in the selection process of new party chief, however, the Congress has not accepted his decision.

Rahul Gandhi maintains he is stepping down as Congress chief, says not involved in choosing next president: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is adamant on stepping down from his position of the party chief and would not be involved in the process of selection of new party chief, the NDTV reported on Thursday. Soon after Lok Sabha elections 2019 fiasco, the Congress chief took the whole responsibility of the drubbing and offered to step down as the party president. He then agreed to remain on the post until the Congress Working Committee finds his suitable replacement.

The Congress president said that he would not get involved in the process to select the new party chief as it would complicate the party’s decision. He further added that there has to be accountability in the system. On the contrary, the CWC has been constantly urging Rahul to change his decision and had refused to accept his decision.

After 2014 Lok Sabha election, it was the second massive poll debacle for the party under Rahul Gandhi’s assistance. During the 2019 polls, the ruling BJP has broadly targetted the Congress accusing the party of playing dynasty politics. This could be one of the reasons that might have affected Rahul’s decision.

Soon after Rahul announced to not to continue as party chief, the party’s senior leaders denied his offer saying that only members of the Gandhi family can hold it together. However, Rahul Gandi had made it clear that the party should also not consider his mother Sonia Gandhi or sister Priyanka Gandi for his replacement.

