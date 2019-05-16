Rahul Gandhi after meeting the Alwar gang-rape victim said it was an emotional issue for him and not a political one. He assured justice to the victim and her family.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met the Alwar rape victim and assured justice to her. He assured the survivor’s family that strict action will be taken against the culprits. Speaking to media, Rahul said the matter was not a political issue for him and that he had personally spoken to the Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot to know the developments in the case.

He said the nation should know that such heinous incidents should not be repeated and that a strong message ought to be given through strict actions against the accused. Gandhi, who was accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, deputy CM Sachin Pilot, party state in-charge Avinash Pandey and Alwar Congress Candidate Jitendra Bhanwar Singh was scheduled to meet the rape victim on Wednesday but the meeting was cancelled because of bad weather. Rahul assured the family that nyay will be done to them.

Meanwhile, the BJP is learnt to have condemned Rahul Gandhi for not visiting another rape victim in Rajasthan. It has accused the Congress President of scheduled sympathy. The Congress President is slated to visit Bihar today following work commitments.

On April 26, the victim, who hails from Dalit community was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her husband when the accused and his friends waylaid them and forced them to the field. They allegedly beat the husband and raped his wife in front of his eyes. In his FIR, the husband has claimed that the police did not show sincerity in handling the matter as the FIR was reported on April 30 but wasn’t filed untill May 7, a day after the 5th phase of voting concluded.

On the contrary, Rajasthan CM Gehlot claimed that the FIR was lodged on May 2 followed by the arrest of all six accused including the individual who filmed the crime to threaten the survivor. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of his rallies had criticised Congress and Rahul Gandhi for suppressing the gang rape news and police’s failure in filing the FIR. Though the Congress president did not respond to Modi’s comments saying he didn’t want to politicise the issue.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App