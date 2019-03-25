Tweeple expressed their views after Rahul Gandhi announced sops for the poor families. Most of the Twitterati said that these are the election lollipops to lure the voters in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Some opined that Congress president Rahul Gandhi's is the right choice for the prime minister post as the leader has given such an important benefit scheme to poorest families.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced a monthly income guarantee scheme to poor families. He promised 20 per cent of poorest families in the country will get Rs 6,000 per month. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Rahul said Congress will make sure that the poorest of the poor get Rs 72, 000 every year if his party is voted to power in the general elections. This will cover 5 crore families and benefit nearly 25 crore people in the country.

Tweeple expressed their views after Rahul Gandhi announced sops for the poor families. Most of the Twitterati said that these are election lollipops to lure the voters in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Some opined that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s is the right choice for the Prime Minister post as the leader has given such an important benefit scheme to poorest families.

We the people includes the corrupt and selfish people like you,who are literally slaves of the great #RahulGandhi and serve him blindly, forgetting that only #namo is for our nation's betterment. You people have always neglected our nation for selfishness. — Apoorv Singh (@ApoorvS25477147) March 25, 2019

While some people expressed their pleasure over the announcement and said that Rahul Gandhi is committed to work for the welfare of the people particularly the poor one.

The hashtag Rahul for better India trended after the announcement. People said that if Congress comes to power, it will develop India on every aspect.

Will #RahulGandhi sell out land of Mr. VADRA? or will he get money from his Swiss account? Ya fir sona aloo jaisi ek aur koi technology #SamPitroda k sath milkar India me launch karne vale hai? https://t.co/wqIIlIVQ8I — Chowkidar Himani Bhavsar (@himani411) March 25, 2019

Meanwhile, some alleged that Rahul Gandhi is wasting his time and money through these announcements as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the right choice for the prime minister post again.

Current Year fiscal deficit of the Central Govt is likely to be Rs 6.25 Lakh Crores#RahulGandhi via his minimum income scheme of Rs 3.6 Lakh Cr proposes to increase it by 60%

I just wonder who designs these crazy non workable schemes for him — sandip sabharwal (@sandipsabharwal) March 25, 2019

However, Rahul Gandhi refused to comment on any other topic on Monday and turned down questions on Rafale and other pet topics of the party. The Modi government in its last Budget before the Lok Sabha elections had also announced a minimum income support scheme for the poor and marginalised farmers.

Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday headed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi had discussed and approved the draft of the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2019. The leaders have also discussed whether Rahul Gandhi will contest south India or not.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Gulam Nabi Azad, Sheila Dikshit and other senior leaders.

