Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took to Twitter to take a swipe at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari over his where are the jobs remark. On a lighter note, the Congress president appreciated Nitin Gadkari, saying that every Indian is asking the same question.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Narendra Modi government over Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s ‘where are the jobs remark’, saying that every Indian is asking the same question. The Congress president took to Twitter to launch a scathing attack on the government over its ‘failure’ to provide jobs to unemployed youths of the country. Rahul Gandhi retweeted a story carrying Nitin Gadkari’s remark and said, ” Excellent question Gadkari Ji. Every Indian is asking the same question. # WhereAreTheJobs?”

#WhereAreTheJobs was trending on Twitter India and the hashtag saw tweets in thousands on Monday. Two days ago, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari admitted that there are no jobs in the country. He further said that jobs have shrunk because of IT and the government recruitment is frozen. The minister in the Narendra Modi government made this remark while speaking on ongoing Maratha reservation agitation in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra.

Excellent question Gadkari Ji. Every Indian is asking the same question.#WhereAreTheJobs?https://t.co/2wfhDxuA10 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2018

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi came in support of his party president and tweeted, “ # WhereAreTheJobs Finally one honest Neta in BJP but that too not entirely. Tho candid & outspoken, clearly even sr leader like Nitin Gadkari made 2attribute lack of jobs to AI & not BJP policies in a clumsy attempt to save face.”

However, Nitin Gadkari, in an attempt to clarify his remark, on Twitter said, “My attention has been drawn to certain media reports attributed to me. There is absolutely no thinking at the central government to change the reservation criteria from castes to economic conditions.”

The Congress president has accused the BJP-led government of not fulfilling its promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked a controversy while talking about the employment in the country, in an interview to Zee News. He said that a person earning Rs 200 a day by selling pakodas is also employed.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More