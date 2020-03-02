Minutes after PM Narendra Modi announced to leave Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, scornful Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said give up hatred, not social media accounts.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi minutes after the Prime Minister announced to give up social media. Retweeting Prime Minister’s post with a comment, Congress MP said give up hatred, not social media accounts.

Prime Minister Modi’s announcement to give up on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube was surprising and shocking for millions of his followers. Prime Minister didn’t open up the reason behind doing so leaving everyone wondering Why? He only said that he would give up social media on the coming Sunday i.e. March 8.

PM added that he would keep updating the people.

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

To mock Prime Minister, the whole Congress came ahead. Party national spokesperson and former minister Randeep Singh Surjewala asked PM Modi to give the same advise to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in his name.

Another Party spokesperson Alka Lamba called it a big relief for the tweeple adding only foreign leaders would miss his congratulatory messages in different languages now.

Son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram too joined the chorus to take on Prime Minister. In his tweet, Karti appreciated the move stating that the toxicity of this medium is a bane.

PM Modi, one of the most popular leaders of the world, is being followed by 53.3 tweeple, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million people on Instagram.

However, some of Prime Minister’s followers asked him not to leave the social media as it is the only medium of direct communication.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App