Congress President, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, addressed a press conference in Bengaluru and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be angry with everybody. Rahul questioned PM Modi’s silence on atrocities against Dalits across India and said, “Modiji doesn’t say a word on national issues." He said the Congress will defend the rights of Dalits and address their issues. Invoking the death of Rohith Vemula, Rahul said that PM never speaks for the oppressed.

With the last day of campaigning in Karnataka on May 10, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be angry at everybody all the time. Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, minutes after Modi spoke via the NaMo app, Rahul said he was a lightning rod (a person who is blamed just to divert attention from other far serious issues). “Mr Modi has got anger inside of him. He is angry with everybody, not only me. I am a lightning rod for anger, I attract anger. But that is his problem. It is not my problem,” the Congress president said. Rahul questioned PM Modi’s silence on atrocities against Dalits across India and said, “Modiji doesn’t say a word on national issues.” He said the Congress will defend the rights of Dalits and address their issues.

Countering the ‘Naamdar’ (titled) jibe of Modi, Rahul said the Congress government in Karnataka is “Imaandar (honest)”. On his newfound love for temples, he said, “Throughout the last 15 years, I’ve been visiting temples, mosques, gurdwaras, every religious institution I come across. BJP doesn’t like this. I don’t think they understand the meaning of the term Hindu. It’s a perspective. It’s something which lives with you throughout.”

As the campaigning has reached its final leg in the poll-bound state, Rahul said, “I have been travelling around Karnataka for a few months now, we all stood and fought campaign on fundamental issues.”

On being asked whether Congress will win this Assembly election, Rahul said, “The outcome of Karnataka elections is that the Congress is winning hands down.” He added, “PM is absolutely convinced now, and he is right, that he is going to lose Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and he is going to lose 2019.”

Invoking the death of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, Gandhi said the PM never speaks for the oppressed. “When Rohith Vemula died, when Dalits are killed and humiliated in other parts of India, Modiji doesn’t say anything, ” he said.

Rahul also responded to PM Modi’s digs at his mother Sonia Gandhi’s Italian origin and said that she was more Indian than many Indians he has seen. “My mother is Italian. She also lived a larger part of her life in India. She is more Indian than many, many Indians. She has sacrificed for this country, she has suffered for this country,” said Rahul Gandhi.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App