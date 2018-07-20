Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed the PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government and listed the failures of the government. Rahul Gandhi said PM failed to fulfil the promises, what he has done in 2014. PM's decisions including GST and demonetisation have affected the small-scale businessmen the most.

Rahul Gandhi breathes fire, but treasury benches try to drown him out

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday, July 20, launched a scattering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-BJP government. During the debate in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi pointed out a list of jumlas (Fake and unfulfilled promises) of Narendra Modi government and said that government failed in most of the departments in last 4 years.

In his speech, Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister had promised 2 crore jobs per year, but only 4 lakh jobs per year were delivered according to the government’s Labour Bureau Data.

Congress chief alleged Narendra Modi government to favour elite class and called it a Soot-Boot Ki Sarkar.

Sharing his experience Congress President said, “When I was in Surat, farmers, labourers, small traders told me, demonetisation imposed by PM Modi affected them the most.”

PM Modi’s GST has destroyed the small-scale businesses and affected traders the most. PM prefers to travel abroad and he interacts with rich businessmen, but he never reached out to small-scale businessmen. Alleging corruption in high places in the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said BJP chief Amit Shah’s son saw his business turnover rise by 16000 per cent.

Rahul Gandhi said PM did nothing when the report came out about this alleged corruption. On the Rafael deal, Rahul Gandhi slammed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and said “Defence Minister has clearly said a lie. The fact of the matter is there is no secret pact between Indian and French government.

He added that the deal was for 520 crores but after Prime Minister’s France visit the prices magically raised to 1650 crore.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More