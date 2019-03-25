Rahul Gandhi on Basic Income Scheme: The Gandhi scion didn't provide details on the source of the 3.6 lakh crore project. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among top leaders present at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet to approve party manifesto.

Unveiling his party’s election manifesto for the ensuing 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said 20 per cent of poor in the country will get Rs 6,000 per month as part of his party’s Basic Income Scheme. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Rahul said Congress will make sure that the poorest of the poor get Rs 72, 000 every year if his party is voted to power in the general elections. He said the scheme will benefit as many as 25 crore people who are living below the poverty line.

Rahul said India has enough money to eradicate poverty from the country. However, the Gandhi scion didn’t provide any detail on the source of the 3.6 lakh crore project.

The Congress had constituted a 22-member manifesto committee to kick start the process of preparing its manifesto in October 2019. In this regard, the panel was divided into 20 subject groups and the party sought suggestions from the people through a dedicated website and WhatsApp.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday didn’t address the media on two key issues — Congress-AAP alliance and his two-seat decision formula as expected earlier.

