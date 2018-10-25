Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday went all out against PM Modi over CBI infighting and alleged Rafale scam. Congress scion categorically stated that PM cannot remove the CBI director and said that the recent move to send Alok Verma on indefinite leave is an insult to Constitution and Indian people.

Launching a scathing attack on PM Modi, Rahul said that CBI director Alok Verma was sent on a leave because Modi was upset with him for meeting former union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who had given him a written request to investigate the Rafale deal. Alleging that new CBI director Nageshwar Rao has cases against him and PM has appointed him to save himself, Rahul said that Rao appointment was just a panic reaction by the government as Alok Verma was to investigate Rafale jet deal.

