Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday went all out against PM Modi over CBI infighting and alleged Rafale scam. Congress scion categorically stated that PM cannot remove the CBI director and said that the recent move to send Alok Verma on indefinite leave is an insult to Constitution and Indian people.
Launching a scathing attack on PM Modi, Rahul said that CBI director Alok Verma was sent on a leave because Modi was upset with him for meeting former union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who had given him a written request to investigate the Rafale deal. Alleging that new CBI director Nageshwar Rao has cases against him and PM has appointed him to save himself, Rahul said that Rao appointment was just a panic reaction by the government as Alok Verma was to investigate Rafale jet deal.
Highlights
Slams PM Modi
PM Modi's image was of chowkidaar, but he is involved in corruption and he knows if the CBI probe begins, it will be an end to his prime ministership.
On Rafale deal
Rahul Gandhi questioned Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to France just before Dassault issued a statement on the multi-crore deal.
CBI infighting
Rahul Gandhi says that PM cannot remove the CBI director without consulting the leader of the opposition and Chief Justice of India.
On new CBI director Nageshwar Rao
Rahul Gandhi said that the new CBI director Nageshwar Rao has cases against him and PM has appointed him to save himself.