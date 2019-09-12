Rahul Gandhi says India doesn't want propaganda, it needs its economy fixed: Rahul Gandhi in a recent tweet said that India doesn't want propaganda but it needs its economy to be fixed. His tweet was targetted at the PM Modi led central government over the ongoing slowdown in the economy.

Rahul Gandhi says India doesn’t want propaganda, it needs its economy fixed: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the state of the economy, saying the government could start from acknowledging that there is a problem. Targetting the BJP in his recent tweet, the Congress scion accused the BJP of manipulating news cycles and selling propaganda.

He added that the country doesn’t need the foolish theories about millennials in the backdrop of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent tweet that slowdown in the automobile sector was due to several factors including the change in the mindset of millennials, who prefer cab aggregators like Ola and Uber over purchasing their own vehicle.

Gandhi said that the country doesn’t need propaganda, manipulated news cycles and foolish theories about millennials but a concrete plan to fix the economy. With the tweet, he also posted a news report that quoted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying that the demonetization and faulty implementation of GST was behind the slowdown.

What India needs isn’t propaganda, manipulated news cycles & foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to #FixTheEconomy that we can all get behind. Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start.https://t.co/mAycubTxy1 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 12, 2019

In the past few days, Rahul Gandhi has slammed the BJP over the ongoing slowdown of the economy. A couple of days back, Gandhi had congratulated Modi govt on completions 100 days in power with a tweet criticizing him.

Congratulations to the Modi Govt on #100DaysNoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction & plans where it’s needed the most – to turnaround our ravaged economy. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 8, 2019

Earlier during an interview, former PM Manmohan Singh suggested the Modi govt that it should stop its habit of headlines management and focus on the economy. He added that the govt should come out of the denial mode and carry out reforms to overcome the structural and cyclical slowdown.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App