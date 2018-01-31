After Rahul Gandhi was severely criticised for wearing a jacket worth Rs 70,000 as claimed by Bharatiya Janata Party of a British luxury brand, the Congress president while reacting to the issue on Wednesday said that the jacket for which he was being targeted was a borrowed one. BJP did not lose the opportunity to hit back at Rahul Gandhi who has always been at the forfront to criticise PM Modi-led government policies and his famous soot-boot ki sarkar jibe.

Rahul Gandhi while reacting to BJP's criticism on his expensive jacket row said that it was borrowed | Photo: Twitter

Facing criticism for wearing an alleged Burberry jacket costing Rs 70,000, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has spoken out on the issue saying that the jacket was borrowed. Rahul Gandhi while responding to the row while speaking to a leading channel said that the jacket for which he was being criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a borrowed one. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was at the receiving end after he wore a flamboyant expensive black jacket at a party-organised musical concert in poll-bound Meghalaya.

The row over his expensive black jacket had erupted after the newly appointed Congress President was spotted at the event ‘Festival of Peace’, wearing a jacket which allegedly cost almost Rs 70,000. The new Congress chief, who has always been upfront in criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government policies, over his foreign trips and the lifestyle he carries and his famous jibe ‘soot-boot ki sarkar’, the Bharatiya Janata Party was quick to react on this development and criticised Rahul Gandhi for wearing such an expensive at a party function. BJP’s Meghalaya unit highlighted a photo on Twitter in which Rahul was seen wearing an expensive black jacket at the event.

BJP’s Meghalaya unit said, “So @OfficeOfRG , soot(pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with ‘black’ money fleeced from Meghalayan State exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us!”

However, reacting after BJP’s attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party said that BJP was just indulging into maligning Rahul Gandhi’s popularity and image. Rahul Gandhi was in northeastern states promoting his party ahead of the forthcoming assembly election in states including Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.