With Mahagathbandhan being formed in states across India to take on the Modi-Shah Juggernaut in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hinted towards going solo in Uttar Pradesh which sends the largest number of members 80 of the total 543 to the lower house. Congress scion’s statement has come days after the SP and BSP, though not officially, decided to form a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming polls on their own and desert the Congress. The 2 have decided to contest from 37 seats each, leaving only 2 for the Congress and 4 for other regional parties.

Terming it a big mistake for the SP and BSP to desert it, Rahul said that the Congress idea is very powerful for Uttar Pradesh and he was confident of Congress’ ability in the state and asserted that the results will surprise people.

“We are trying to bring the opposition together. It is happening in Bihar, in Tamil Nadu, in Maharashtra, in Jharkhand, it has happened with Mr (Chandrababu) Naidu (in Andhra Pradesh), in Jammu and Kashmir…and UP is work in progress… I have heard some statements in the media but we are going to work together and make sure that we defeat Mr Modi. But, I just want to say again — I think to underestimate the Congress in UP is a mistake,” Gandhi was quoted as saying in an interview with a Gulf News.

As for the Mahagathbandhan strategy, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu met the Congress scion at the latter’s house and the 2 were reported to have discussed plans for uniting all Opposition parties against the BJP.

In line with the agenda, Naidu also held talks with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, National Congress chief Farooq Abdullah and NCP’s Sharad Pawar. Naidu is also stated to visit West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on January 19.

