Rahul Gandhi will hold series of deliberations with Congress leaders and workers. The Congress MP will also attend the wedding reception of Jammu and Kashmir party unit president Ghulam Ahmed Mir's son.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday reached Srinagar for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. This is Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. He will hold series of deliberations with Congress leaders and workers. The Congress MP will also attend the wedding reception of Jammu and Kashmir party unit president Ghulam Ahmed Mir’s son.

The sources had said the Congress leaders may also visit Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu but it is yet to be finalised. In August 2019, the Centre had abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two territories– Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Earlier, The Congress said that the Twitter account of party leader Rahul Gandhi has been temporarily suspended and he will stay connected through other social media platforms and continue to raise the voice of people. The party said in a tweet that due process is being followed for the restoration of Gandhi’s Twitter handle.

“Shri Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration. Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind!” the party said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday used the photo-sharing app Instagram to send his congratulatory messages over the gold medal won by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and the bronze medal won by Bajrang Punia at the Tokyo Olympics. Twitter had on Friday taken down Rahul Gandhi’s tweet that revealed the identity of the relatives of a rape and murder victim in Delhi. The victim was a minor.

A Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal had on Thursday filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly disclosing Delhi’s Nangal rape victim’s identity. He complained that the Congress leader had shared his own photo along with the father and mother of the child victim which disclosed the identity of the minor victim.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had on Tuesday issued notice to Twitter India asking it to take action over the Congress leader violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by “revealing” Delhi’s Nangal rape victim’s identity.