Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 11 opposition leaders sent back from the Srinagar airport on Saturday. Congress and Opposition parties like CPI(M), CPI, RJD, NCP, TMC and DMK decided to visit the Kashmir valley to review the situation following the invitation form the governor of the state Satya Pal Malik.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 11 opposition leaders who reached at Srinagar airport today have been sent back to Delhi. There are restrictions imposed in the Kashmir valley after the centre scrapped Article 370 from the state and bifurcated the state into two union territories.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi responded to the invitation of the governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik and decided to visit the state along with 9 opposition leaders. However, the Information and Public Relations Department of the state urged them not to visit Srinagar as it could cause inconvenience to people.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with 11 opposition leaders visited Srinagar airport around an hour ago. Opposition parties like CPI(M), CPI, RJD, NCP, TMC and DMK accompanied Congress leader in his visit to the Kashmir valley. Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma were other Congress leaders who flew to the state. Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has been stopped twice at the Srinagar airport earlier.

Ghulam Nabi Azad said they are responsible opposition parties, not intended to break any law in the state. He also said it’s been 20 days since the communication breakdown in the state. The veteran Congress leader questioned, if it is everything normal there, why opposition leaders are not allowed to visit.

Sitaram Yechury from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI’s D Raja, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Manoj Jha, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva and Dinesh Trivedi from the Trinamool Congress were the part of the opposition delegation.

