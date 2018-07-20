Congress President Rahul Gandhi stunned Prime Minister Narendra Modi by hugging him after delivering an aggressive speech in Parliament on Friday. Here's how other political leaders reacted after the incident.

Here’s how political leaders reacted as Congress chief Rahul Gandhi hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

Oh that wink my friend! Hit them hard where it hurts..Congratulations for unearthing their mines of lies & a fantastic speech @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/lMlBFoYGwv — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 20, 2018

Nischhal prem ki jadoo ki ek jhappi nafrat ki aandhi ko kaise rok sakti hai yeh #RahulGandhi ji ne dikhaya. Akhir Rahul ji ne Congress ke mohabbat ka aina Modi ji ko dikha hi diya: Randeep Surjewala, Congress pic.twitter.com/ZDRaBV22Gv — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

His behaviour was childish. He has grown old but it is unfortunate that he has not grown up. It is unfortunate that the president of Congress is so ill-informed and immature: Ananth Kumar, BJP leader and Union Affairs minister on #RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/k2EknQneFm — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed, he can't target our ministers without any proof. He was doing drama in the house and hugging Modi ji. I think his next step will be Bollywood. We will have to send him there: Kirron Kher, BJP MP#NoCofidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/nKN1ghaB0m — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

#WATCH: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal says,"I asked Rahul Gandhi aaj kaunsa karke aaye hai? Because he had earlier called Punjabis 'nashedis'. #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/HiCsCVnCVb — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi winked after hugging PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha earlier today #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/206d6avU07 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

Rahul Gandhi ended his speech by hugging the PM @narendramodi inside the Indian Parliament. Unprecedented drama by Congress President Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/aihR0cGP85 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 20, 2018

PM had no clue what to do. Great gesture by Rahul Gandhi.👏 #NoConfidenceMotion #RahulExposesModi pic.twitter.com/BufVqqtRAU — Bhopesh Sivakumar (@Bhopesh007) July 20, 2018

