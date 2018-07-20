Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday played a master-stroke by hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stunned everyone. Rahul Gandhi’s cool reaction after an aggressive speech impressed everyone. Rahul also winked in the Parliament and acted like a boss. After the incident, other political heavyweights shared their view on the comments on Twitter.

Here’s how political leaders reacted as Congress chief Rahul Gandhi hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi: 

 

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

 