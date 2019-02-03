Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is addressing the Jan Akansha rally in Bihar ‘s Patna. The rally is Congress’ first public meeting at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in nearly three decades. With the rally, the Congress will launch its election campaign in Bihar ahead of the polls. Along with Rahul Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Ahmed Patel are also taking a part in the event.
Rahul Gandhi Patna Rally Live Updates:
Highlights
Rahul Gandhi on coalition with RJD
"I have said in Uttar Pradesh that Congress party will not play at the back foot but at the front foot. Together with Tejashwi Ji & Lalu Ji, Congress party will play at the front foot and we will hit a six," ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying.
Rahul Gandhi says Bihar has the potential of being the centre of education once again
In BJP-ruled states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, people of Bihar are beaten and chased away. Bihar has the potential of being the centre of education once again, said Gandi at the Patna rally.
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Rafale deal
Attacking the PM Modi-led BJP government over Rafale deal, Congress scion said that the UPA government had fixed the Rafale deal for Rs 526 crore. However, PM Modi finalised the deal for Rs 1600 crore after demanding President Hollande to hand over the deal to Ambani.
Rahul Gandhi promises minimum income to every poor in India
Congress scion promised that once coming into power, the Congress government will give minimum income to every poor in India. He further noted that as promised the Congress waived off farmer's loan in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
Rahul Gandhi says unemployed youth from Bihar kicked out from Gujarat
Pointing at mounting unemployment in Bihar, Congress scion said that the youth of Bihar is roaming around the country looking for a job. He added that the youth of Bihar was even kicked out of Gujarat after it was found out that he is from the Bihar.
Chowkidar Hi Chor Hai: Rahul Gandhi
While addressing the rally, Congress president Rahul Gandhi reiterated his stance Chowkidar Chor Hai. He said that PM Modi promised jobs to unemployed youth but there are no jobs.
Rahul Gandhi criticises Interim Budget 2019
While launching a scathing attack at PM Modi over the recently announced Interim Budget 2019, Congress scion said that Modi announced Rs 17 per day to farmers, that’s Rs 3.5 per member of that farmer’s family, however, he gave crores to Nirav Modi, Ambani, Mallya, Mehul Choksi.