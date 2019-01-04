Rahul Gandhi added that the issues such as unemployment, corruption and healthcare will be heavily pondered upon by the voters and they will prove crucial in forming and breaking the government, rather than the much-talked-about Ram Mandir issue.

After a heated debate with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that issues like Ram Mandir will be dumped by public and unemployment, healthcare and corruption will set the agenda for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, he refused to speak any further on the Ayodhya dispute saying the matter is sub-judice.

When asked by media about what will set the narrative for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi said that the immense destruction done to the economy and corruption done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be among the things that will form the narrative for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress leader also added that the issues such as unemployment, corruption and healthcare will be heavily pondered upon by the voters and they will prove crucial in forming and breaking the government, rather than the much talked-about Ram Mandir issue.

Elsewhere, deferring the hearing on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, the Supreme Court said that a bench will be constituted to hear the case on January 10.

Earlier in the day, Nirmala Sitharama and Rahul Gandhi were engrossed in a gruelling debate over the Rafale deal. Where the Congress leader continued to attack the PM Modi and top BJP leadership, the Defence Minister retaliated by saying that “Bofors brought the Congress down and Rafale will bring Narendra Modi back to leadership”.

