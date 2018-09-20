Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, September 20, coined a new slogan for the ruling party, which came as a new attack on Prime minister Narendra Modi, During the rally in Rajasthan's Dungarpur Gandhi said, Gali gali me shor hai, Hindustan ka chowkidar chor hai.

I want to see more women candidates in elections because nothing can happen in India without them: Rahul Gandhi

In a fresh blow on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, September 20, lampooned the latter once again with a new slogan during a rally in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur. Rahul in the rally said, “Gali gali me shor hai, Hindustan ka chowkidar chor hai.” A similar slogan was used by the Congress President’s father Rajiv Gandhi, after the Bofors scam in the 80s.

As elections are going to be held in many states, including Chattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Rahul pitched for women’s participation in the electoral battle against the ruling party. He asserted, “I want to see more women candidates in elections because nothing can happen in India without them.”

ALSO READ: India, Pakistan foreign ministers to meet each other at UNGA; This is just chat, not dialogue, says govt

His remarks came after BJP national president Amit Shah threw barbs at Rahul in poll-bound Rajasthan saying, it was doubtful whether the Congress leader knows about Rabi and Kharif crops and BJP and PM Modi does not give mere slogans, they know the reality of the country.

Earlier in the week, Rahul attacked Modi for his silence on Rewari gangrape case, in which a 19-year-old girl was raped by 3 men while she was on her way to a coaching centre.

The girl’s family had alleged that the cops did not take prompt action on thier complaint and had shown incompetence.

ALSO READ: JD(U), BJP reach consensus on seat-sharing in Bihar for 2019 Lok Sabha elections after Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar hold talks

ALSO READ: Journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra arrested for making “derogatory” remarks on Odisha on his vlog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More