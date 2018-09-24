In the wake of Rafale deal row, which has hit headlines, the Congress President Rahul Gandhi once again hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 24, saying the country's PM is only snatching away the money of the nation by handling it to over industrialist Anil Ambani.

In a fresh blow on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the latter was snatching away all the money from the country’s citizens and is handling it over to Anil Ambani. His statement comes at a time when former French President has hogged headlines for his claims over the Rafale fighters jet deal. Rahul further said the PM should answer why the details of the Rafale deal price was not disclosed and how did he choose Ambani for the deal.

The Congress chief said that the ‘chowkidar’ of the country has taken Rs 2,000 crore from the pockets of the poor people, soldiers, martyrs and has profited Ambani, by giving him all the money. Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry on Saturday had issued its clarification on the Offset Policy, saying it has dubbed all the unnecessary reports, which have been surmounted only to make headlines.

While reiterating its position on the selection of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as Dassault Aviation’s partner, it claimed that the ruling party has no role in the selection of Indian firm.

The controversy erupted after the Opposition party, the Congress accused the ruling party of corruption and cronyism over the multi-dollar Rafale fighters jet deal.

The issue was also raised during the no-confidence motion debate against the Modi government during the Moonsson session of Parliament.

In 2015, the Narendra Modi-led BJP government had announced that India will purchase 36 French Rafale fighter jets off-the-shelf from Dassault, the French aircraft builder.

