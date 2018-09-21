Soon after former French president Hollande revealed that Indian government gave France no choice on the matter of partnering with Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence on Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying India and dishonouring the blood of our soldiers.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over former French President Hollande’s Rafale claims. PM Modi personally negotiated and changed the Rafale deal behind, said Rahul Gandhi on Twitter. Accusing Narendra Modi of betraying the country, he said Prime Minister has dishonoured the blood of our soldiers. Thanks to François Hollande, we now know he personally delivered a deal worth billions of dollars to a bankrupt Anil Ambani, added Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, French President Francois Hollande claimed that the Indian government gave France no choice on the matter of partnering with Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence on Rafale deal. The former French president made this remarks while speaking to a French magazine.

Hollande was the French president when the intergovernmental agreement between India and France for 36 aircraft was announced by Narendra Modi government in April 2015.

Ministry of Defence in its official statement said that former French President Hollande’s statement that the Indian government insisted upon a particular firm as offset partner for the Dassault Aviation in Rafale is being verified.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram said that Hollande’s Rafale revelation has exposed another lie by the Indian government. The Congress leader further claimed that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman thinks that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is incompetent.

