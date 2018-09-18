Congress president Rahul Gandhi lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday afternoon, September 18, saying PM's silence on the Rewari gangrape is unacceptable. He said that the ruling party leaves India's women unsafe and afraid, which allows rapists to walk defiantly.

India hangs its head in shame as another one of its daughters is brutally gang raped. Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable: Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, September 18, over the recent gangrape case which took place in Rewari and said that his silence is clearly not acceptable on the issue. Gandhi took the matter on Twitter, saying, “India hangs its head in shame as another one of its daughters is brutally gang-raped. Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable.”

Last week, a 19-year old woman was kidnapped on her way to a coaching centre and was gangraped by 3 men after being drugged in Rewari, Haryana. The girl’s family alleged that the police did not take prompt action on thier complaint and had shown incompetence, as reported by India.com.

ALSO READ: Shambhulal Regar, who burnt alive a Muslim man, may contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Agra

Following which, police on Monday arrested one of the main assailants Nishu, a local wrestler, in the case. the other 2 accused were Sanjeev and Deendayal, who along with Nishu remained to a five-day police custody in Kanina, Mahendragarh.

On the same day, the Congress party had demanded imposition of President’s Rule in the state, alleging that the BJP-led Manohar Lal Khattar government had failed to deal with the law-and-order situation.

Meanwhile, despite stringent laws against women crime, a report by the data journalism portal, India Spend said, “39 crimes against women were reported every hour in India, up from 21 in 2007.”

ALSO READ: Rafale row LIVE updates: Nirmala Sitharaman says UPA govt didn’t take care of IAF’s needs, squadron numbers dwindled

ALSO READ: Kaushambi rape victim pens letter in blood to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanth, seeks justice

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More