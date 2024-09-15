Rahul Gandhi Praises AIMC On 40th Anniversary For Fearless Advocacy

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wrote a congratulatory letter to the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) on its 40th anniversary and said AIMC has been a fearless voice for justice over the last four decades.

The letter from Rahul Gandhi reads, “On the fortieth anniversary of the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), I would like to congratulate our leaders and members, both past and present, who built this organization brick by brick. AIMC has come a long way since the 1984 Bangalore Convention. Over the last four decades, the AIMC has been a fearless voice for justice and has firmly established itself as most of the most active frontal organizations in the Congress party.”

Rahul Gandhi further congratulated the All India Mahila Congress on the launch of their nationwide online membership drive for the first time and said he met some of the fiercest and most fearless women voices against injustice.

The letter reads, “On this occasion, I would like to congratulate the AIMC on the launch of the nationwide online membership drive for the first time. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, I met remarkable women across India determined to make a difference. Many had the passion, perseverance and commitment to drive far reaching changes in society. Some of the fiercest and most fearless voices against injustice were of women. In this day and age, there is no reason whatsoever to deny women meaningful opportunities in public life.”

Referring to the Women’s Reservation Act, Rahul Gandhi said that it is an opportunity for Congress to identify, nurture and support both established and aspiring women leaders.

“In a system often stacked against women, it is critical for each one of you to fight for and claim your rightful share of social, economic and political power. I am happy to know that the membership drive will be followed by a pan-India leadership training program. The Women’s Reservation Act is an opportunity for the Congress to identify, nurture and support both established and aspiring women leaders. We have witnessed the radical change ushered in by the 73rd and 74th Amendment. This must inspire us to do more. I hope the AIMC continues to work towards ensuring greater political participation of women across caste, class and religious lines. Lastly, I salute your dedication to a cause greater than yourself, and wish the AIMC the very best in its future endeavours,” the letter read.

Notably, All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), the women’s wing of the Indian National Congress, is celebrating its 40th foundation day.

