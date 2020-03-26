Coronavirus outbreak: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appreciated the financial package announced but the Indian government called it the right step to tackle an economy during coronavirus.

Coronavirus outbreak: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appreciated the financial package announced but the Indian government. He said this is the first step in the right direction against the coronavirus fight. Rahul Gandhi was continuously questioning the BJP government to take some serious action in regard to the economy and also to find some serious steps towards the economically weaker sections.

Opposition leaders commented on the financial relief introduced by the government. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam introduced a 1.7 lakh crore package. The package also includes the free essential services like gas cylinders and food grains to the poor people. The services are also held for the woman who came under Ujjawal Yojana, Mid Day meals. Employees who earn less than 15,000 and has less than 100 employees in the company, the government will deposit their three months PF.

Earlier, FM Nirmala Sitharam extended the date of submission of GST, other relaxations were also given due to the coronavirus outbreak. The government of India and state governments are continuously working to give better facilities to the citizens of India amid countrywide lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 announced the countrywide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.

The reports said India has crossed the total infected cases to 18000. There are 12 deaths reported till now in India. Tasks forces in India are trying their level best to maintain the lockdown, also trying to manage to give all essentials to everyone. For more such updates on coronavirus updates and government action stay stunned to NewsX.

