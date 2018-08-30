Live Blog
The PM needs to answer why did he do this? To help his friends and the richest people of this country he did rafale deal...You file as many as defamation suit, nothing is going to change: Rahul Gandhi
The prime minister lied to the entire nation. Aapne desh par itni badi chot kyun lagai...It can't be called a jumla but should be called a scam: Rahul Gandhi
I'll speak about demonetisation. The entire demonetised currency came back to the country...Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have no answer to the youth of this country: Rahul Gandhi
Press waale thodhe jhijak ke kaaam kar rhe hai, humare pura support hai aapko: Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi briefs the media in New Delhi.