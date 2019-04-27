Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra viral video: Brotherhood involves helicopter sacrifice: Congress president Rahul Gandhi bumped into his younger sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Kanpur airport today and the brief meeting has been doing the rounds on several social media platforms. Through this meeting, the Congress chief explained what does it mean to be a good brother that, according to him, includes with sacrificing a helicopter.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra viral video: Brotherhood involves helicopter sacrifice: Congress president Rahul Gandhi bumped into his younger sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Kanpur airport today and the brief meeting has been doing the rounds on several social media platforms. Through this meeting, the Congress chief explained what does it mean to be a good brother that, according to him, starts with sacrificing a helicopter. While keeping his arm around Priyanka’s shoulder, Rahul explained how he has been sacrificing the big helicopters just because he loves his sister.

The new carefree avatar of Rahul was massively liked by the people across the country as it garnered over 72k likes on Facebook. The video was posted by the official Facebook handle of Rahul Gandhi. In the video, Rahul asserted that being a good brother means that one has to take massive long flights in a little helicopter, however, he lets his sister do the short flights in a big chopper. Here’s watch the video:





The two then parted ways with a hug and also posed with their pilots. The caption of the post explained that the two were heading to different rallies in UP. Ever since the campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019 commenced, Priyanka and Rahul were seen becoming pillars of strength for each other.

Priyanka has been addressing rallies where she talks lengths about her brother and has claimed that Rahul Gandhi is the epitome of virtues. She has been rigorously campaigning for her brother and the party. She is new to politics but the people across India see the image of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her.

Recently, Priyanka made headlines after it was speculated that she would contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi. However, the party announce Ajai Rai’s name to fight against PM Modi.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App