Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that if the UPA government would come in power in 2019, the criminalisation in the current triple talaq law would be scrapped. The Congress scion made the statement while addressing the national convention of the AICC minority department in New Delhi. He made a series of scathing attacks on PM Modi and challenged him for a five-minute debate with him on national security and the Rafale jet deal.

While addressing the gathering, the Congress chief attacked the PM Modi-led BJP government that in the upcoming three months, the party would understand where it stands and the nation is above them. He added that the institution in India belong to the country and not too just BJP adding that it was Congress responsibility to protect the country.

The Congress president also echoed the slogan “Watchman is a thief” while referring to Prime Minister of India. While explaining the party’s recently promised minimum income scheme, Gandhi said that the Congress would make sure that every poor person, in any corner of India, would get direct benefit transfer if the UPA government would come in power in 2019.

The Congress chief also attacked PM Modi over the Doklam crisis. He said that when India and Chima were indulged in a grave battle on the western border of Bhutan, PM Modi flew to Beijing to hold talks with the Chinese leadership. He added that the talks were not even on the agenda.

